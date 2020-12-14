No casualties were reported in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported nine violations of the latest ceasefire agreement by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Sunday, December 13.

"In the past day, December 13, the Russian Federation's armed formations nine times violated the ceasefire agreements," the press center of Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Command wrote on Facebook in an update as of 07:30 Kyiv time on December 14, 2020.

In particular, the occupiers fired 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, and small arms three times near the village of Pivdenne. The enemy also provoked Ukrainian defenders near the village of Katerynivka, firing anti-tank and automatic grenade launchers, as well as automatic rifles.

What is more, the invaders fired automatic grenade launchers near the village of Vodiane, which is located near the occupied city of Donetsk. In addition, the enemy violated the ceasefire three times near the village of Vodiane, which is in the seaside direction, using grenade launchers of various systems. Also, the enemy fired heavy machine guns and rifles at the Ukrainian positions near the village of Hnutove.

The Ukrainian units gave an adequate rebuff to enemy provocations, the JFO HQ said.

No casualties were reported in the past day.

Since midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

The situation is under full control of the Ukrainian military.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

