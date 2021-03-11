Since midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported one killed in action (KIA) amid eight violations of the ceasefire agreement by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Wednesday, March 10.

"In the past day, March 10, eight ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on March 11, 2021.

In particular, Russia's armed formations fired automatic rifles near the village of Starohnativka.

"A serviceman with the Joint Forces was seriously wounded as a result of the shelling. The defender was provided medical assistance but unfortunately, it was impossible to save him. The Joint Forces' Command expresses its sincere condolences to his family and friends," it said.

Also, the enemy used hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns near the villages of Pivdenne and Troyitske, as well as automatic grenade launchers near the town of Avdiyivka and the village of Vodiane in the Azov Sea littoral.

What is more, the invaders fired grenade launchers of various systems and heavy machine guns near the towns of Krasnohorivka and Maryinka, and the village of Lomakine.

The Joint Forces fired back, the report said.

Read alsoUkraine, Germany, France develop peace plan for Donbas, awaiting approval from Russia – YermakThe violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

