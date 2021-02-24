The Joint Forces' units have returned fire.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported one killed in action (KIA) and two wounded in action (WIA) amid 20 violations of the ceasefire agreement by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Tuesday, February 23.

"In the past day, February 23, as many as 20 ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on February 24, 2021.

In particular, Russia's armed formations fired proscribed 82mm mortars and grenade launchers of various systems near the village of Zaitseve.

"A serviceman was killed as a result of the shelling, while another one sustained shrapnel wounds," reads the report.

The Joint Forces' Command has expressed its sincere condolences to the families and friends of the fallen soldier.

Read alsoAnother Russian sniper unit arrives in Donbas – intelligenceAlso, the enemy used 120mm mortars and anti-tank grenade launchers near the town of Krasnohorivka, as well as heavy machine guns, automatic and sniper rifles near the village of Pisky.

"One Ukrainian defender was wounded as a result of the shelling," the JFO HQ said.

The Russian occupation troops also fired grenade launchers of various systems and heavy machine guns near the village of Shumy, as well as rifles near the villages of Prychepylivka and Katerynivka.

What is more, the enemy used anti-tank grenade launchers near the town of Avdiyivka, and the villages of Luhanske, Zolote-4 and Myronivsky, automatic grenade launchers near the village of Hnutove, and hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers near the villages of Pavlopil and Novoselivka Druha.

The Joint Forces' units have returned fire.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Since midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

Ukrainian military say the situation is under full control.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Reporting by UNIAN