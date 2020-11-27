No casualties were reported in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported two violations of the latest ceasefire agreement by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Thursday, November 26.

"In the past day, November 26, the Russian Federation's armed formations and its mercenaries twice violated the ceasefire agreements reached by the Trilateral Contact Group on July 22, 2020," the press center of Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Command wrote on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on November 27, 2020.

In particular, the occupiers fired a heavy machine gun near the town of Maryinka, as well as a tripod-mounted man-portable antitank gun near the village of Starohnativka.

The Ukrainian military did not return fire.

No casualties were reported in the past day.

Since Friday midnight, one ceasefire violation by the enemy with the use of an under-barrel grenade launcher, a heavy machine gun and automatic rifles has been recorded near the town of Avdiyivka.

No casualties have been reported since Friday midnight.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Author: UNIAN