No casualties were reported in the past day.

Ukraine has reported two violations of the latest ceasefire agreement by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Friday, November 6.

"In the past day, November 6, the Russian Federation's armed groups twice violated the ceasefire," the press center of Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Command wrote on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on November 7, 2020.

Read alsoThree Ukrainian soldiers killed in 100 days of ceasefire in Donbas – JFO's deputy commanderIn particular, enemy troops fired small arms and grenade launchers of various systems near the town of Avdiyivka and the village of Novoluhanske.

"The shots did not pose a threat to our servicemen, therefore, the Ukrainian soldiers did not use weapons in response to the acts of provocation by the enemy. There were no combat losses or injuries among Joint Forces personnel," the report said.

Since the beginning of Saturday, November 7, no violation of the ceasefire has been recorded, the ceasefire is being observed along the entire contact line.

The situation is under full control of the Ukrainian military.

The Joint Forces were abiding by the ceasefire, being ready to adequately respond to possible attacks by the adversary, the JFO HQ said.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27.

The new ceasefire regime was enforced at 00:01 Kyiv time on July 27.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations since then.

Author: UNIAN