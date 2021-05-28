The Joint Forces had to fire back.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported one killed in action (KIA) amid nine violations of the ceasefire agreement, committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Thursday, May 27.

"In the past day, May 27, nine ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said in a Facebook update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on May 28, 2021.

In particular, the enemy fired automatic rifles near the village of Novotoshkivske.

"One member with the Joint Forces suffered a shrapnel wound incompatible with life as a result of sniper fire. The command has expressed its sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased serviceman," the report says.

Also, enemy troops used proscribed 120mm and 82mm mortars and heavy machine guns three times near the village of Pisky, as well as 120mm mortars, weapons installed on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns, and rifles near the village of Prychepylivka.

What is more, the invaders fired 120mm mortars, tripod-mounted man-portable anti-tank guns and heavy machine guns near the village of Opytne, 82mm mortars near the village of Novhorodske, while anti-tank guns were used near the town of Maryinka.

The Joint Forces had to fire back, the report said.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

From 00:00 to 07:00 Kyiv time on Friday, May 28, five ceasefire violations were recorded in the JFO zone. In particular, the enemy fired 82mm mortars near the town of Avdiyivka, as well as hand-held anti-tank and under-barrel grenade launchers near the village of Vodiane.

The enemy also used heavy machine guns near the village of Hranitne. An enemy UAV was spotted in that direction, having dropped two VOG-17 grenades over the Joint Forces' positions.

Moreover, the armed formations used rifles near Pisky.

"A member with the Joint Forces received a shrapnel wound amid an enemy attack. He was promptly provided with first aid and rushed to the hospital," it said.

The Joint Forces fired back.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila