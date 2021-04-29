The Joint Forces had to fire back.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported one wounded in action (WIA) amid 15 violations of the ceasefire agreement, committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Wednesday, April 28.

"In the past day, April 28, as many as 15 ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said in a Facebook update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on April 29, 2021.

In particular, the enemy shelled the village of Zaitseve with the use of automatic rifles.

"A Ukrainian member with the Joint Forces received a gunshot wound amid enemy shelling. He was promptly provided with first aid and rushed to the hospital," it said.

Also, enemy troops used proscribed 120mm mortars, heavy machine guns and tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns near the town of Krasnohorivka.

Read alsoTrilateral talks on Easter truce in Donbas fail, MP saysWhat is more, they fired 120mm mortars, hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns, and rifles twice near the village of Katerynivka.

The Russian Federation's armed formations also fired 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of various systems and rifles six times toward Ukrainian positions near the village of Vodiane, as well as tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns and automatic grenade launchers near the village of Hnutove.

In addition, the invaders used heavy machine guns and tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns near the town of Svitlodarsk, tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns near the town of Avdiyivka, while hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers were used near the village of Zolote-4.

The Joint Forces had to fire back, the report said.

The enemy also remotely planted POM-2 anti-personnel mines, using hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers near Vodiane.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Since Thursday midnight, April 29, three ceasefire violations were recorded in the JFO zone. In particular, the enemy fired 120mm mortars near the village of Opytne, grenade launchers of various systems and rifles near the village of Pavlopil, as well as tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns and automatic grenade launchers near Svitlodarsk.

No casualties have been reported since Thursday midnight.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila