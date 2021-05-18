The Joint Forces returned fire.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported one wounded in action (WIA) amid nine violations of the ceasefire agreement, committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Monday, May 17.

"In the past day, May 17, nine ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said in a Facebook update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on May 18, 2021.

In particular, the enemy fired automatic rifles near the town of Avdiyivka.

"A Ukrainian soldier sustained a gunshot wound in sniper attack. He was promptly provided with first aid and rushed to a hospital," it said.

Also, enemy troops fired proscribed 120mm and 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns, and rifles twice near the village of Novoluhanske, as well as 120mm mortars, rifles, automatic and under-barrel grenade launchers twice near the village of Pisky.

Read alsoUkrainian troops report increased shelling by enemy forces in DonbasWhat is more, Ukrainian positions near the village of Zaitseve were attacked with the use of 120mm mortars, while heavy machine guns and rifles were used near the village of Opytne.

Russia-led armed groups also fired under-barrel grenade launchers and rifles near the village of Novotshkivske, as well as grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns and rifles near the village of Prychepylivka.

The Joint Forces had to fire back, the report said.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Since Tuesday midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko