The Joint Forces have returned fire.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported one wounded in action (WIA) amid seven violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Monday, January 25.

"In the past day, January 25, seven ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on January 26, 2021.

In particular, the Russian Federation's armed formations fired 120mm mortars, an anti-tank missile system, anti-tank grenade launchers, and heavy machine guns near the village of Pivdenne.

Read alsoEast Human Rights Group says 164,340 Ukrainians in Donbas have Russian passportsAlso, the Russian occupation troops used automatic grenade launchers, hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns, and rifles near the village of Khutir Vilny.

"One Ukrainian soldier was wounded as a result of the shelling. He was rushed to the hospital where he received medical assistance," the report says.

What is more, the enemy fired automatic grenade launchers, heavy machine guns, and rifles twice near the village of Taramchuk, as well as automatic rifles near the villages of Vodiane and Pavlopil, and an under-barrel grenade launcher near Vodiane.

The Joint Forces have returned fire.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Since midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

Ukrainian military says the situation is under full control.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine.

Author: UNIAN