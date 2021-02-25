Since midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported one wounded in action (WIA) amid six violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Wednesday, February 24.

"In the past day, February 24, six ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on February 25, 2021.

In particular, the enemy fired automatic rifles near the villages of Pivdenne and Talakivka.

"A serviceman with Ukraine's Armed Forces was wounded as a result of the shelling. He was rushed to the hospital where he received medical assistance," the report says.

Also, the occupiers used grenade launchers of various systems and automatic rifles near the town of Avdiyivka and the village of Vodiane, as well as automatic grenade launchers near the town of Maryinka.

"A Ukrainian soldier while being on duty at an observation post near the village of Chermalyk detained a member of the Russian occupation troops who was trying to penetrate the Ukrainian positions. During the detention, the enemy inflicted a slight wound on our soldier with a bladed weapon. In response, the soldier used standard weapons and detained the occupier," the JFO HQ said.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Since midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

The Ukrainian Army Command says the situation remains fully controlled.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine.

