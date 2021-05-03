There were no casualties in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported one violation of the ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on May 2.

Read alsoNo immediate threat of Russian invasion - JFO Commander"In the past day, May 2, one ceasefire violation by the Russian Federation's armed formations was recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 a.m. Kyiv time on May 3, 2021.

In particular, the enemy fired heavy machine guns near the village of Katerynivka.

The violation was reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Since Monday midnight, May 3, one ceasefire violation was recorded in the JFO zone. In particular, Russia-led troops fired small arms toward Ukrainian positions near the village of Pisky.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

Translation: Olena Kotova