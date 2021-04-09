The Joint Forces were forced to return fire.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported one serviceman killed in action (KIA) against the background of 15 ceasefire breaches by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Thursday, April 8.

"In the past day, April 8, as many as 15 ceasefire violations by the Russian Federation's armed formations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on April 9, 2021.

Read alsoZelensky in Donbas: Army fires back after attacks with casualtiesThe enemy fired proscribed 122mm artillery systems, 82mm mortars, heavy machine guns, and automatic rifles near the villages of Pisky and Vodiane.

They also employed heavy machine guns near the village of Shyrokyne, as well as tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns near the village of Nevelske.

What is more, the invaders fired automatic grenade launchers near the village of Luhanske.

"A serviceman with the Joint Forces sustained a fatal gunshot wound in the enemy shelling. The Joint Forces' Command expresses its sincere condolences to his family and friends," the report says.

The Joint Forces were forced to fire back, the report said.

Moreover, the invaders twice engaged with artillery civilian infrastructure near Vodiane.

Russia-led forces also carried out engineering works at their fresh positions toward the contact line near Shyrokyne.

Read alsoRussia sending sniper squads to eastern Ukraine – analystThe enemy also remotely planted POM-2 anti-personnel mines with the use of hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers in front of Ukrainian positions near the village of Zaitseve.

Ukraine military officials have briefed OSCE monitors about the said violations through the Joint Center for Ceasefire Control and Coordination (JCCC).

The Ukrainian military say the situation remains under their full control.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22, 2020, agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko