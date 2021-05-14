The Joint Forces had to fire back.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported one killed in action (KIA) amid 19 violations of the ceasefire agreement by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Thursday, May 13.

"In the past day, May 13, as many as 19 ceasefire violations by the Russian Federation's armed formations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on May 14, 2021.

In particular, the enemy fired automatic grenade launchers and tripod-mounted man-portable anti-tank guns twice near the village of Vodiane, as well as heavy machine guns and hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers near the village of Luhanske.

Read also"LPR" terrorists announce reservist training"One member with the Joint Forces received a fatal gunshot wound amid enemy shelling. The Joint Forces' Command expresses its sincere condolences to his family and friends," the report says.

Also, Russia-led troops used proscribed 120mm mortars near the villages of Lebedynske, Hnutove and Pavlopil, as well as 82mm mortars, heavy machine guns and automatic grenade launchers near the village of Novozvanivka.

In addition, the invaders fired heavy machine guns, hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and tripod-mounted man-portable anti-tank guns three times near the village of Verkhniotoretske and once near the village of Novoselivka.

Moreover, tank weapons, 122mm artillery systems, 120mm mortars, heavy machine guns, grenade launchers of various systems, and automatic rifles were used six times near the village of Pisky; rifles, automatic and hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers near the village of Novotroyitske; and tripod-mounted man-portable anti-tank guns near the village of Pivdenne.

The Joint Forces had to fire back, the report said.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Since Friday midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

