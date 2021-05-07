The Joint Forces had to fire back.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported two killed in action (KIA) and one wounded in action (WIA) amid 16 violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Thursday, May 6.

"In the past day, May 6, as many as 16 ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on May 7, 2021.

In particular, the enemy fired grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns and automatic rifles near the village of Pisky.

"Two servicemen with the Joint Forces were wounded in the shelling. Unfortunately, their lives couldn't be saved," the report says.

The Joint Forces' Command expresses its sincere condolences to the families and friends of the deceased servicemen.

Another Ukrainian serviceman sustained shrapnel wounds. He was provided first aid on the ground before being hospitalized in what doctors say is a grave condition.

Also, Russia-led troops used proscribed 120mm and 82mm mortars, heavy machine guns, automatic grenade launchers, and tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns twice near the village of Luhanske.

They also fired 82mm mortars, hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns twice near the village of Novhorodske, as well as tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns near the village of Pivdenne.

What is more, the enemy used heavy machine guns toward Ukrainian positions near the village of Pyshchevyk, and rifles near the village of Shumy.

An enemy UAV was also spotted near the village of Talakivka, having dropped two VOG-17 grenades over the Joint Forces' positions.

Read alsoU.S. Secretary of State says Russia has capacity to take aggressive action if it so choosesIn addition, the enemy fired grenade launchers of various systems and rifles twice near the village of Novotoshkivske, heavy machine guns near the village of Zaitseve, while hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and rifles were used near the village of Novotroyitske.

The Joint Forces had to fire back, the report said.

The enemy also remotely planted POM-2 anti-personnel mines, using hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers near Pivdenne.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Since Friday midnight, May 7, five ceasefire violations were recorded in the JFO zone. In particular, the enemy fired 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of various systems and heavy machine guns three times near Pisky, as well as hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns near the town of Avdiyivka.

The enemy again remotely planted POM-2 anti-personnel mines, using hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers near Pivdenne.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko