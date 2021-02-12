Since midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported two killed in action (KIA) amid five violations of the latest ceasefire agreement by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Thursday, February 11.

"In the past day, February 11, five ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on February 12, 2021.

In particular, the Russian Federation's armed formations fired sniper rifles near the village of Zaitseve.

"A member of the Joint Forces was wounded as a result of the shelling. The soldier was provided with medical assistance, but unfortunately, he died during the evacuation to a hospital," reads the report.

Read alsoRussian sniper kills Ukrainian soldier in Donbas Feb 11Also, the enemy used a heavy machine gun near the village of Novomykhailivka. One Ukrainian defender was killed as a result of the shelling.

The Joint Forces' Command expresses its sincere condolences to the families and friends of the deceased servicemen.

What is more, the Russian occupation troops fired a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher near the village of Vodiane, as well as an under-barrel grenade launcher near the town of Avdiyivka.

The occupiers also used grenade launchers of various systems and a heavy machine gun near the village of Luhanske.

Read alsoMilitary forced to open fire at rogue driver trying to breach checkpoint into occupied DonbasThe violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) on the ceasefire and stabilization in Donbas.

Since midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

Ukrainian military say the situation is under full control.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

