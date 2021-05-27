Since the onset of conflict, the total amount of humanitarian assistance has reached EUR 190 million.

The European Commission has announced EUR 25.4 million in humanitarian aid to help people still suffering from the ongoing hostilities in eastern Ukraine.

That's according to a report published on the website of the EU Delegation to Ukraine.

This brings the total of EU humanitarian aid to EUR 190 million since the start of the conflict.

"The conflict in eastern Ukraine continues to take a heavy toll on civilians, while the attention of the media and international community is fading. The EU continues to address the humanitarian needs on both sides of the contact line. While our help remains there for those largely suffering in silence lasting solutions for peace and stability must be pursued," said Janez Lenarčič, EU Commissioner for Crisis Management.

The funding announced Thursday will help the conflict-affected people access healthcare, including better preparation and response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and protection services such as legal support, the report notes.

Also, it will help to repair damaged houses, schools, and hospitals, as well as provide the most vulnerable people with means "to meet their basic needs and support access to safe water and education in emergencies."

"The needs of vulnerable people, such as elderly and people with disabilities, will be prioritized," the report stresses.

Donbas hostilities: Latest

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko