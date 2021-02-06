The overall death toll is 2,306,107 people, while 58,775,063 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 105.6 million patients as of February 5.

As many as 105,675,550 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 22:23 on February 6, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

Read alsoCOVID-19: Ukraine updates list of red, green zone countriesThe overall death toll is 2,306,107 people, while 58,775,063 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (461,681 people), Brazil (230,034), Mexico (164,290), India (154,918), the United Kingdom (112,305), Italy (91,003), France (78,940), and Russia (75,010).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (26,890,360 confirmed cases), India (10,814,304), Brazil (9,447,165), the United Kingdom (3,941,243), Russia (3,907,653), France (3,376,266), Spain (2,941,990), Italy (2,625,098), and Turkey (2,524,786).

As many as 192 countries have been affected by the virus.

More news reports

Author: UNIAN