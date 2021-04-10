The overall death toll is 2,915,972 people, while 76,537,874 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 134.7 million patients as of April 10.

As many as 134,719,328 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 10:20 on April 10, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

Read alsoCOVID-19 in Ukraine: Over 17,400 new cases reported as of April 10

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (561,074 people), Brazil (348,718), Mexico (207,020), India (168,436), the United Kingdom (127,284), Italy (113,579), Russia (100,554), and France (98,202).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (31,085,251 confirmed cases), Brazil (13,373,174), India (13,205,926), France (5,000,314), Russia (4,572,053), the United Kingdom (4,380,167), Turkey (3,745,657), Italy (3,736,526), and Spain (3,347,512).

As many as 192 countries have been affected by the virus.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila