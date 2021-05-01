The overall death toll is 3,182,080 people, while 88,325,313 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 151.4 million patients as of May 1.

As many as 151,453,518 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 12:20 on May 1, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (576,232 people), Brazil (403,781), Mexico (216,907), India (211,853), the United Kingdom (127,775), Italy (120,807), Russia (108,675), and France (104,675).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (32,345,712 confirmed cases), India (19,164,969), Brazil (14,659,011), France (5,677,835), Turkey (4,820,591), Russia (4,759,902), the United Kingdom (4,432,248), and Italy (4,022,653).

As many as 192 countries have been affected by the virus.

