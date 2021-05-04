The overall death toll is 3,217,106 people, while 90,458,164 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 153.7 million patients as of May 4.

As many as 153,773,158 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 20:20 on May 4, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

Read alsoUkraine reviews quarantine zones as of May 4The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (577,769 people), Brazil (408,622), India (222,408), Mexico (217,345), the United Kingdom (127,803), Italy (121,738), Russia (109,670), and France (105,294).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (32,489,058 confirmed cases), India (20,282,833), Brazil (14,779,529), France (5,741,531), Turkey (4,929,118), Russia (4,784,497), the United Kingdom (4,439,485), and Italy (4,059,821).

As many as 192 countries have been affected by the virus.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila