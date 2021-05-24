The overall death toll was 3,463,891 people.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 167 million patients as of May 24.

As many as 167,179,637 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 08:20 a.m. on May 24, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

Read alsoCOVID-19 in Ukraine: Over 1,330 new cases reported as of May 24The overall death toll was 3,463,891 people.

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic included the United States (33,117,684 confirmed cases/589,893 deaths), India (26,752,447/303,720), Brazil (16,083,258/449,068), France (5,980,325/108,358), Turkey (5,186,487/46,268), Russia (4,944,129/116,497), the United Kingdom (4,478,390/127,983), Italy (4,192,183/125,225), Germany (3,657,662/87,429), and Spain (3,636,453/79,620).

In total, 1,654,343,275 vaccine doses were administered worldwide.

