The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 174.4 million patients as of June 10.

As many as 174,432,190 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 09:22 a.m. on June 10, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The overall death toll was 3,758,124 people.

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic included the United States (33,414,114 confirmed cases/598,765 deaths), India (29,182,532/355,705), Brazil (17,122,877/479,515), France (5,787,125/110,364), Turkey (5,306,690/48,428), Russia (5,096,657/122,802), the United Kingdom (4,551,694/128,124), Italy (4,237,790/126,767), and Argentina (4,038,528/83,272).

In total, 2,212,740,509 vaccine doses were administered worldwide.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila