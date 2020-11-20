The overall death toll is 1,360,408 people, while 36,520,760 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 56.9 million patients as of November 20.

As many as 56,901,880 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 08:25 on November 20, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The overall death toll is 1,360,408 people, while 36,520,760 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

Read alsoPutin seen to be struggling to speak over coughing fit during COVID-19 speech (Video)The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (252,555 people), Brazil (168,061), India (132,162), Mexico (100,104), the United Kingdom (53,870), Italy (47,870), and France (47,201).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (11,717,827 confirmed cases), India (9,004,365), Brazil (5,981,767), France (2,137,096), Russia (1,998,966), Spain (1,541,574), the United Kingdom (1,456,940), and Argentina (1,349,434).

As many as 191 countries have been affected by the virus.

More news reports

Author: UNIAN