The overall death toll is 1,372,274 people, while 36,875,655 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 57.5 million patients as of November 21.

As many as 57,573,392 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 09:25 on November 21, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

Read alsoPutin seen to be struggling to speak over coughing fit during COVID-19 speech (Video)The overall death toll is 1,372,274 people, while 36,875,655 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (254,424 people), Brazil (168,613), India (132,726), Mexico (100,823), the United Kingdom (54,381), Italy (48,569), and France (48,341).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (11,913,944 confirmed cases), India (9,050,597), Brazil (6,020,164), France (2,160,343), Russia (2,023,025), Spain (1,556,730), and the United Kingdom (1,477,214).

As many as 191 countries have been affected by the virus.

More news reports

Author: UNIAN