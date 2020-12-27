The overall death toll is 1,762,015 people, while 45,584,194 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 80.5 million patients as of December 27.

As many as 80,587,536 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 21:22 on December 27, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

Read alsoEurope launches vaccination program in bid to leave pandemic behind – mediaThe highest death toll was recorded in the United States (332,705 people), Brazil (190,795), India (147,622), Mexico (122,026), Italy (71,925), the United Kingdom (70,860), and France (62,694).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (19,069,926 confirmed cases), India (10,187,850), Brazil (7,465,806), Russia (3,019,972), France (2,608,277), the United Kingdom (2,295,143), Turkey (2,147,578), and Italy (2,047,696).

As many as 191 countries have been affected by the virus.

Author: UNIAN