The overall death toll is 1,823,700 people, while 47,215,042 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 83.7 million patients as of January 1.

As many as 83,762,860 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 21:23 on January 1, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

Read alsoWHO lists Pfizer vaccine for emergency useThe highest death toll was recorded in the United States (346,859 people), Brazil (194,949), India (148,994), Mexico (125,807), Italy (74,621), the United Kingdom (74,235), and France (64,760).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (20,043,565 confirmed cases), India (10,286,709), Brazil (7,675,973), Russia (3,153,960), France (2,677,871), the United Kingdom (2,549,688), Turkey (2,220,855), and Italy (2,129,376).

As many as 191 countries have been affected by the virus.

Author: UNIAN