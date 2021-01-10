The overall death toll is 1,928,136 people, while 49,816,115 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 89.7 million patients as of January 10.

As many as 89,718,548 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 13:22 on January 10, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The overall death toll is 1,928,136 people, while 49,816,115 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (372,522 people), Brazil (202,631), India (150,999), Mexico (133,204), the United Kingdom (81,000), Italy (78,394), France (67,734), and Russia (60,963).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (22,138,725 confirmed cases), India (10,450,284), Brazil (8,075,998), Russia (3,366,715), the United Kingdom (3,026,348), France (2,825,063), Turkey (2,317,118), Italy (2,257,866), and Spain (2,050,360).

As many as 191 countries have been affected by the virus.

Author: UNIAN