The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 96.1 million patients as of January 20.

As many as 96,158,807 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 09:22 on January 20, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The overall death toll is 2,057,743 people, while 53,073,420 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

Read alsoCalifornia calls for pause on lot of Moderna vaccine after allergic reactions reported – mediaThe highest death toll was recorded in the United States (401,553 people), Brazil (211,491), India (152,718), Mexico (142,832), the United Kingdom (91,643), Italy (83,157), France (71,482), and Russia (65,632).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (24,246,830 confirmed cases), India (10,595,639), Brazil (8,573,864), Russia (3,574,330), the United Kingdom (3,476,804), France (2,996,784), Italy (2,400,598), Turkey (2,399,781), Spain (2,370,742), and Germany (2,071,615).

As many as 191 countries have been affected by the virus.

Author: UNIAN