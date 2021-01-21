The overall death toll is 2,074,886 people, while 53,386,170 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 96.8 million patients as of January 21.

As many as 96,868,849 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 09:22 on January 21, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

Read alsoEU eyes scheme to share surplus COVID-19 vaccines with poorer nations – mediaThe highest death toll was recorded in the United States (406,001 people), Brazil (212,831), India (152,869), Mexico (144,371), the United Kingdom (93,469), Italy (83,681), France (71,792), and Russia (66,214).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (24,434,284 confirmed cases), India (10,610,883), Brazil (8,638,249), Russia (3,595,136), the United Kingdom (3,515,796), France (3,023,661), Italy (2,414,166), Spain (2,412,318), Turkey (2,406,216), and Germany (2,100,618).

As many as 191 countries have been affected by the virus.

Author: UNIAN