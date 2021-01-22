The overall death toll is 2,091,848 people, while 53,777,014 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 97.5 million patients as of January 22.

As many as 97,536,545 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 09:21 on January 22, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (410,349 people), Brazil (214,147), India (153,032), Mexico (146,174), the United Kingdom (94,765), Italy (84,202), France (72,139), and Russia (66,810).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (24,631,890 confirmed cases), India (10,625,428), Brazil (8,697,368), Russia (3,616,680), the United Kingdom (3,553,773), France (3,046,371), Spain (2,456,675), Italy (2,428,221), Turkey (2,412,505), and Germany (2,108,895).

As many as 192 countries have been affected by the virus.

