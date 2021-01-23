The overall death toll is 2,115,124 people, while 54,334,497 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 98.4 million patients as of January 23.

As many as 98,487,289 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 21:22 on January 23, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

Read alsoEU leaders consider restrictions for non-essential travel – mediaThe highest death toll was recorded in the United States (416,289 people), Brazil (215,243), India (153,184), Mexico (147,614), the United Kingdom (97,517), Italy (85,162), France (73,018), and Russia (67,919).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (24,920,512 confirmed cases), India (10,639,684), Brazil (8,753,920), Russia (3,658,447), the United Kingdom (3,627,728), France (3,070,209), Spain (2,499,560), Italy (2,455,185), Turkey (2,424,328), and Germany (2,136,630).

As many as 192 countries have been affected by the virus.

Author: UNIAN