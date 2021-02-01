The overall death toll is 2,228,203 people, while 57,059,182 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 102.9 million patients as of February 1.

Read alsoEU welcomes allocation of 117,000 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to UkraineAs many as 102,974,263 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 09:23 on February 1, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (441,324 people), Brazil (224,504), Mexico (158,536), India (154,392), the United Kingdom (106,367), Italy (88,516), France (76,201), and Russia (72,029).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (26,186,817 confirmed cases), India (10,757,610), Brazil (9,204,731), the United Kingdom (3,828,183), Russia (3,808,348), France (3,255,920), Spain (2,743,119), Italy (2,553,032), and Turkey (2,477,463).

As many as 192 countries have been affected by the virus.

Author: UNIAN