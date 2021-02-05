The overall death toll is 2,284,686 people, while 58,322,664 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 104.9 million patients as of February 5.

Read alsoCOVID-19: WHO team in Wuhan does not rule out coronavirus escaped from lab – mediaAs many as 104,908,860 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 09:23 on February 5, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (455,869 people), Brazil (228,795), Mexico (162,922), India (154,823), the United Kingdom (110,462), Italy (90,241), France (77,741), and Russia (74,005).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (26,679,539 confirmed cases), India (10,802,591), Brazil (9,396,293), the United Kingdom (3,903,706), Russia (3,874,830), France (3,310,071), Spain (2,913,425), Italy (2,597,446), and Turkey (2,508,988).

As many as 192 countries have been affected by the virus.

