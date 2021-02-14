The overall death toll is 2,395,099 people, while 60,902,994 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 108.5 million patients as of February 14.

Read alsoEIB to give Ukraine EUR 50 mln for COVID-19 vaccine procurementsAs many as 108,584,346 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 12:25 on February 14, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The overall death toll is 2,395,099 people, while 60,902,994 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (484,250 people), Brazil (238,532), Mexico (173,771), India (155,642), the United Kingdom (117,128), Italy (93,356), France (80,955), and Russia (78,825).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (27,575,636 confirmed cases), India (10,904,940), Brazil (9,809,754), the United Kingdom (4,038,929), Russia (4,026,506), France (3,467,051), Spain (3,056,035), Italy (2,710,819), and Turkey (2,579,896).

As many as 192 countries have been affected by the virus.

Author: UNIAN