The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 110.3 million patients as of February 19.

Read alsoNew coronavirus variant discovered in Finland – mediaAs many as 110,341,914 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 10:24 on February 19, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The overall death toll is 2,441,917 people, while 62,149,550 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (493,098 people), Brazil (243,457), Mexico (178,108), India (156,111), the United Kingdom (119,614), Italy (94,887), France (83,542), and Russia (81,048).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (27,895,987 confirmed cases), India (10,963,394), Brazil (10,030,626), the United Kingdom (4,095,187), Russia (4,092,649), France (3,596,156), Spain (3,121,687), Italy (2,765,412), and Turkey (2,616,600).

As many as 192 countries have been affected by the virus.

