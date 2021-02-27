The overall death toll is 2,519,163 people, while 64,053,747 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 113.4 million patients as of February 27.

Read alsoEU borders remain closed for tourists – statementAs many as 113,496,396 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 13:22 on February 27, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (510,467 people), Brazil (252,835), Mexico (184,474), India (156,938), the United Kingdom (122,648), Italy (97,227), France (85,738), and Russia (84,330).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (28,486,562 confirmed cases), India (11,079,979), Brazil (10,455,630), Russia (4,187,166), the United Kingdom (4,175,315), France (3,746,707), Spain (3,188,553), Italy (2,888,923), and Turkey (2,683,971).

As many as 192 countries have been affected by the virus.

