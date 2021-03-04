The overall death toll is 2,560,287 people, while 65,155,265 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 115.1 million patients as of March 4.

Read alsoStepanov: Several COVID-19 strains circulating in Ukraine, no dangerous variants detectedAs many as 115,199,608 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 09:27 on March 4, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (518,453 people), Brazil (259,271), Mexico (188,044), India (157,435), the United Kingdom (124,017), Italy (98,635), France (87,695), and Russia (85,901).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (28,760,954 confirmed cases), India (11,156,923), Brazil (10,718,630), Russia (4,230,707), the United Kingdom (4,207,120), France (3,870,144), Spain (3,136,321), Italy (2,976,274), and Turkey (2,734,836).

As many as 192 countries have been affected by the virus.

Reporting by UNIAN