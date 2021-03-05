The overall death toll is 2,569,422 people, while 65,383,259 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 115.6 million patients as of March 5.

Read alsoCOVID-19: Two cases of UK strain officially confirmed in UkraineAs many as 115,618,088 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 08:25 on March 5, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (520,356 people), Brazil (260,970), Mexico (188,866), India (157,548), the United Kingdom (124,259), Italy (98,974), France (87,988), and Russia (86,368).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (28,827,140 confirmed cases), India (11,173,761), Brazil (10,793,732), Russia (4,241,970), the United Kingdom (4,213,764), France (3,895,430), Spain (3,142,358), Italy (2,999,119), and Turkey (2,746,158).

As many as 192 countries have been affected by the virus.

