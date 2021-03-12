The overall death toll is 2,630,755 people, while 67,163,807 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 118.6 million patients as of March 12.

Read alsoThird wave: Ukraine among TOP 3 European countries with highest pace of COVID spreadAs many as 118,616,666 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 10:25 on March 12, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (530,821 people), Brazil (272,889), Mexico (193,152), India (158,306), the United Kingdom (125,403), Italy (101,184), France (89,984), and Russia (89,701).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (29,286,142 confirmed cases), India (11,308,846), Brazil (11,277,717), Russia (4,321,588), the United Kingdom (4,254,714), France (4,050,558), Spain (3,178,356), Italy (3,149,017), and Turkey (2,835,989).

As many as 192 countries have been affected by the virus.

Reporting by UNIAN