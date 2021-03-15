The overall death toll is 2,654,533 people, while 67,917,117 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 119.8 million patients as of March 15.

Read alsoWHO adds Janssen vaccine to list of safe, effective emergency tools against COVID-19As many as 119,886,955 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 10:25 on March 15, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The overall death toll is 2,654,533 people, while 67,917,117 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (534,889 people), Brazil (278,229), Mexico (194,710), India (158,725), the United Kingdom (125,753), Italy (102,145), Russia (90,958), and France (90,583).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (29,438,779 confirmed cases), Brazil (11,483,370), India (11,385,339), Russia (4,341,381), the United Kingdom (4,271,710), France (4,131,882), Italy (3,223,142), Spain (3,183,704), and Turkey (2,879,390).

As many as 192 countries have been affected by the virus.

Reporting by UNIAN