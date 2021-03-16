The overall death toll is 2,661,194 people, while 68,200,139 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 120.2 million patients as of March 16.

As many as 120,246,451 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 09:26 on March 16, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (535,628 people), Brazil (279,286), Mexico (194,944), India (158,856), the United Kingdom (125,817), Italy (102,499), Russia (90,958), and France (90,924).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (29,495,420 confirmed cases), Brazil (11,519,609), India (11,409,831), Russia (4,350,728), the United Kingdom (4,276,840), France (4,132,104), Italy (3,238,394), Spain (3,195,062), and Turkey (2,894,893).

As many as 192 countries have been affected by the virus.

