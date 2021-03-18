The overall death toll is 2,680,740 people, while 68,724,089 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 121.2 million patients as of March 18.

Read alsoCOVID-19: Ukraine updates list of red, green zone countriesAs many as 121,214,686 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 09:25 on March 18, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (538,087 people), Brazil (284,775), Mexico (195,908), India (159,216), the United Kingdom (126,068), Italy (103,432), Russia (91,815), and France (91,340).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (29,607,483 confirmed cases), Brazil (11,693,838), India (11,474,605), Russia (4,368,943), the United Kingdom (4,287,996), France (4,169,274), Italy (3,281,810), Spain (3,206,116), and Turkey (2,930,554).

As many as 192 countries have been affected by the virus.

Reporting by UNIAN