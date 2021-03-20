The overall death toll is 2,703,126 people, while 69,335,222 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 122.4 million patients as of March 20.

As many as 122,416,036 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 12:25 on March 20, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (541,145 people), Brazil (290,314), Mexico (197,219), India (159,558), the United Kingdom (126,263), Italy (104,241), Russia (93,090), and France (91,834).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (29,730,475 confirmed cases), Brazil (11,871,390), India (11,555,284), Russia (4,397,816), the United Kingdom (4,299,200), France (4,242,156), Italy (3,332,418), Spain (3,212,332), and Turkey (2,971,633).

As many as 192 countries have been affected by the virus.

Reporting by UNIAN