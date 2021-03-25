The overall death toll is 2,743,520 people, while 70,786,761 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 124.7 million patients as of March 25.

As many as 124,793,058 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 08:26 on March 25, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

Read alsoPfizer initiates Phase 1 study of novel oral antiviral therapeutic agent against COVID-19The overall death toll is 2,743,520 people, while 70,786,761 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (545,281 people), Brazil (300,685), Mexico (199,627), India (160,692), the United Kingdom (126,621), Italy (106,339), Russia (94,624), and France (93,083).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (30,010,932 confirmed cases), Brazil (12,220,011), India (11,787,534), Russia (4,433,364), France (4,374,774), the United Kingdom (4,326,645), Italy (3,440,862), Spain (3,234,319), and Turkey (2,091,282).

As many as 192 countries have been affected by the virus.

Reporting by UNIAN