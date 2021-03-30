The overall death toll is 2,792,268 people, while 72,419,348 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 127.6 million patients as of March 30.

Read alsoWHO report says animals likely source of COVID – mediaAs many as 127,664,084 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 10:27 on March 30, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (550,036 people), Brazil (313,866), Mexico (201,832), India (162,114), the United Kingdom (126,857), Italy (108,350), Russia (96,413), and France (95,114).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (30,331,798 confirmed cases), Brazil (12,573,615), India (12,095,855), France (4,615,295), Russia (4,477,916), the United Kingdom (4,351,796), Italy (3,544,957), Spain (3,270,825), and Turkey (3,240,577).

As many as 192 countries have been affected by the virus.

