The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 128.2 million patients as of March 31.

Read alsoUkraine joins International Pandemic TreatyAs many as 128,224,509 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 09:26 on March 31, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The overall death toll is 2,803,806 people, while 72,739,456 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (550,996 people), Brazil (317,646), Mexico (202,633), India (162,468), the United Kingdom (126,912), Italy (108,879), Russia (96,817), and France (95,495).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (30,393,702 confirmed cases), Brazil (12,658,109), India (12,149,335), France (4,646,014), Russia (4,486,078), the United Kingdom (4,355,867), Italy (3,561,012), Turkey (3,277,880), and Spain (3,275,819).

As many as 192 countries have been affected by the virus.

Reporting by UNIAN