The overall death toll is 2,828,132 people, while 73,465,914 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 129.6 million patients as of April 2.

As many as 129,634,035 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 09:20 on April 2, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (553,136 people), Brazil (325,284), Mexico (203,664), India (163,396), the United Kingdom (127,006), Italy (109,847), Russia (97,594), and France (96,106).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (30,539,759 confirmed cases), Brazil (12,839,844), India (12,303,131), France (4,755,779), Russia (4,503,291), the United Kingdom (4,364,547), Italy (3,607,083), Turkey (3,357,988), and Spain (3,291,394).

As many as 192 countries have been affected by the virus.

Translation: Olena Kotova