Read alsoUkraine health chief roots for domestic vaccine production amid "real war" for jabsAs many as 131,336,037 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 10:20 on April 5, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The overall death toll is 2,853,365 people, while 74,493,117 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (555,001 people), Brazil (331,433), Mexico (204,147), India (165,101), the United Kingdom (127,078), Italy (111,030), Russia (98,713), and France (96,808).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (30,706,129 confirmed cases), Brazil (12,984,956), India (12,589,067), France (4,883,178), Russia (4,529,576), the United Kingdom (4,373,798), Italy (3,668,264), Turkey (3,487,050), and Spain (3,300,965).

As many as 192 countries have been affected by the virus.

