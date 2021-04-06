The overall death toll is 2,861,100 people, while 74,839,698 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 131.8 million patients as of April 6.

Read alsoAdditional doses of Pfizer vaccine to be allocated for UkraineAs many as 131,828,728 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 09:20 on April 6, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (555,613 people), Brazil (332,752), Mexico (204,399), India (165,547), the United Kingdom (127,106), Italy (111,326), Russia (99,049), and France (97,005).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (30,785,390 confirmed cases), Brazil (13,013,601), India (12,686,049), France (4,893,971), Russia (4,538,101), the United Kingdom (4,376,629), Italy (3,678,944), Turkey (3,529,601), and Spain (3,311,325).

As many as 192 countries have been affected by the virus.

Translation: Olena Kotova