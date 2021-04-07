The overall death toll is 2,873,821 people, while 75,221,481 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 132.4 million patients as of April 7.

Read alsoUkraine signs deal with Pfizer for supply of 10 mln vaccine dosesAs many as 132,456,676 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 10:20 on April 7, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (556,528 people), Brazil (336,947), Mexico (204,985), India (166,177), the United Kingdom (127,126), Italy (111,747), Russia (99,431), and France (97,431).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (30,847,168 confirmed cases), Brazil (13,100,580), India (12,801,785), France (4,902,025), Russia (4,546,307), the United Kingdom (4,379,033), Italy (3,686,707), Turkey (3,579,185), and Spain (3,317,948).

As many as 192 countries have been affected by the virus.

